Missing Montana 4-year-old, his father may be in Colorado, police say

SIDNEY, Montana — Police in Montana say a 4-year-old and his father, who has not communicated with the boy's mother since Oct. 9, may be in Colorado.

The Sidney Police Department in Montana said Taylem is a 4-year-old boy, and the son of Raymond Berry, 39, and Autumn Jorstad. Police said they believe Raymond and Taylem may be in Colorado, but also possibly Washington, as Berry has family in both states.

Berry has not communicated with Jorstad since Oct. 9 about their whereabouts, police said.

Police said on or around that date, Berry quit his job and moved out of his apartment in Sidney. He appeared to make preparations for a long-term absence.

The police department said investigators believe that Berry then took Taylem out of the state.

Berry is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches, and weighing about 200 pounds. He has a stocky build, long curly brown hair and a goatee, but may have changed his hair to disguise his identity, police said.

Taylem is 42 inches tall, weighs about 38 pounds and has long, blonde curly hair. Police said his hair may have been cut or dyed. He may also be going by the name Ragnor AllFather Berry, police said.

Berry and Taylem may be traveling in a 1995 dark green Ford F-350 with Montana license plate F0016. They may have a silver trailer behind the pickup with Montana license plate BSY-618.

Anybody who sees Berry or Taylem or the vehicle is asked to call local law enforcement. No other details were available.