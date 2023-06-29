Missing man from Gypsum found deceased in Vail creek

VAIL, Colo. — A man who had been missing from Gypsum since the weekend was found deceased in a creek in Vail Wednesday.

Vail police officers, the Vail Fire Department and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to a report about a body in Red Sandstone Creek along the 900 block of S. Frontage Road West in Vail, according to the Vail Police Department. This was at 4 p.m.

Responders located a man's body in the creek. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man was later identified as Jair Brayan Caja Naupari, 21, of Gypsum. His family had reported him missing on June 25 after not hearing from him since June 23.

Vail police are investigating the man's death. The cause of death is not yet known, but police said there is no indication of foul play as of Thursday morning.

Anybody with information about Naupari's whereabouts since June 23 is asked to call the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2201 or email vailpolice@vailgov.com.