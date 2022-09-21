Missing Littleton woman, 23, found dead in Chaffee County

DENVER — A 23-year-old woman from Littleton who went missing Sunday morning was found dead in Chaffee County on Wednesday, Littleton police said.

Catherine Hay had last been seen around 9 a.m. Sunday in the Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock, and her last known location was in Granite, police said Monday. Granite is in Chaffee County just southeast of Twin Lakes.

The Littleton Police Department said Wednesday afternoon she was found dead and that investigators do not suspect foul play. The department did not say where in Chaffee County she was found and said there was no threat to the public. The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation, police said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7, visit Colorado Crisis Services, or click here for a host of resources in Colorado.