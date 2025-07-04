Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for woman last seen near Jefferson County Courthouse on Thursday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert was issued for a woman last seen near the Jefferson County Courthouse Thursday.

Christian Gibbs, 29, was last seen in the area of the light rail station near the Jefferson County Courthouse at approximately 6:40 a.m., according to the alert.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Gibbs has black hair and brown eyes, she is 5-feet, 8-inche tall with a heavier build and was last known to be wearing a teal shirt and jeans.

If seen, call 911 or the Arvada Police Department at (720) 898-6900.