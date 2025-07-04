Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for woman last seen near Jefferson County Courthouse on Thursday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert was issued for a woman last seen near the Jefferson County Courthouse Thursday.
Christian Gibbs, 29, was last seen in the area of the light rail station near the Jefferson County Courthouse at approximately 6:40 a.m., according to the alert.
Gibbs has black hair and brown eyes, she is 5-feet, 8-inche tall with a heavier build and was last known to be wearing a teal shirt and jeans.
If seen, call 911 or the Arvada Police Department at (720) 898-6900.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers credits her Colorado upbringing for fostering a love of space, exploration
Flight for Life Helicopter pilot remembered 10 years after deadly crash in Frisco
Denver7 speaks with NASA astronaut and Colorado native Nichole Ayers from ISS
Phish three-show series expected to bring economic boom to City of Boulder
Jefferson County to invest $7 million in new wildland fire management program
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.