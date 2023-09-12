Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for woman last seen in Fairplay

FAIRPLAY, Colo. — A 29-year-old woman has been missing since Saturday evening, when she was last seen in Fairplay.

According to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Cheyanne Gayle Arviso was last seen around 7 p.m. that evening on Front Street in Fairplay.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

At the time, she was wearing black leggings with the word Peloton on them, a brown jacket and a green fleece jacket, according to the alert.

Arviso is described as an Indigenous woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 131 pounds.

The MIPA was activated at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday for her.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Park County Sheriff's Office at 719-836-4121 and select option 5.