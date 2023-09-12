Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for woman last seen in Fairplay

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Cheyanne Gayle Arviso missing.jpg
Posted at 2:51 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 16:51:01-04

FAIRPLAY, Colo. — A 29-year-old woman has been missing since Saturday evening, when she was last seen in Fairplay.

According to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Cheyanne Gayle Arviso was last seen around 7 p.m. that evening on Front Street in Fairplay.

Cheyanne Gayle Arviso missing.jpg

At the time, she was wearing black leggings with the word Peloton on them, a brown jacket and a green fleece jacket, according to the alert.

Arviso is described as an Indigenous woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 131 pounds.

The MIPA was activated at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday for her.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Park County Sheriff's Office at 719-836-4121 and select option 5.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know