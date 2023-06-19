Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for South Dakota woman visiting Denver

DENVER — An Indigenous woman visiting Denver from South Dakota has been missing since June 11 and police are asking police to keep an eye out for her.

Christine Tail, 32, was last seen that day around 7 p.m. along the 1400 block of Champa Street in downtown Denver. At the time, she was wearing a white shirt with a Pride logo, blue shorts and white tennis shoes, according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Tail, who is from South Dakota, was visiting Denver. She went missing on her first night in the city.

She is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Anybody who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-3200 or dial 911.