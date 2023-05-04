Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 13-year-old last seen April 24 in Denver

DENVER – A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl in Denver last seen on April 24.

Jordan Tafoya, 13, was last seen around Rude Park, near the intersection of Federal Blvd. and W. Holden Place.

Jordan has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. She is part of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black and grey sweat jacket.

If seen, please call the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.

