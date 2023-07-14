Watch Now
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Englewood

Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 14, 2023
DENVER — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl last seen Friday in Englewood.

Eliana Garcia, who also goes by the nickname “Rory Garcia,” was last seen in the 2200 block of W. Wesley Avenue in Englewood on Friday.

The 13-year-old has red hair and brown eyes and is affiliated with the Oneida/Sioux tribe. She is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If seen, call 911 or the Englewood Police Department at (303) 761-7410.

