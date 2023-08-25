Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 16-year-old girl last seen in Thornton

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
dominique brown_mipa.png
Posted at 5:15 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 19:15:17-04

DENVER – A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in Thornton.

Dominique Brown, 16, was last seen near the intersection of Grand and 136th Avenue at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

CBI officials said the teen is unfamiliar with Colorado as she has lived most of her life in Montana and Wyoming.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie on with the hood pulled up at the time of her disappearance.

She has blonde hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She is affiliated with the Northern Arapaho tribe, according to the CBI.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at (720) 977-5150.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 25, 4pm

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 electronics recycling drive2.png

Community

Recycle your electronics at the 2023 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive