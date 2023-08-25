Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 16-year-old girl last seen in Thornton

DENVER – A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in Thornton.

Dominique Brown, 16, was last seen near the intersection of Grand and 136th Avenue at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

CBI officials said the teen is unfamiliar with Colorado as she has lived most of her life in Montana and Wyoming.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie on with the hood pulled up at the time of her disappearance.

She has blonde hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She is affiliated with the Northern Arapaho tribe, according to the CBI.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at (720) 977-5150.

