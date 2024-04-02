Missing Indigenous girl, 13, last seen in New Mexico may have traveled to Durango area, CBI says

DURANGO, Colo. — A missing 13-year-old Indigenous girl who was last seen on March 24 in New Mexico may have traveled to Durango, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a Missing Indigenous Person Alert, CBI said Audrina Bartley, 13, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in Albuquerque. Based on the current investigation by the Southern Ute Police Department, she may have gone to Durango.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Bartley, who is affiliated with the Southern Ute Tribe, has brown hair and brown eyes, and stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She weighs about 125 pounds. She has braces and normally wears glasses, according to the alert.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a white hoodie with "Faith over fear" written on the front, black skinny jeans, a pink shirt, black shoes and a white Puma backpack. She was not wearing glasses then.

She has several medical conditions and may need medication, the alert reads.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Southern Ute Police Department at 970-563-4401.