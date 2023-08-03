Watch Now
Missing golfer found dead near Timnath golf course

Poudre Fire Authority
Posted at 10:20 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 00:20:01-04

TIMNATH, Colo. — A missing golfer was found dead near a Timnath golf course Wednesday evening, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced.

A concerned citizen called 911 around 2:15 p.m. after spotting an unattended golf cart near a course hole at the Harmony Golf Club.

Due to the cart's proximity to an irrigation canal, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County Dive Rescue responded to the scene.

The missing golfer was found dead in the area, the sheriff's office said. The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the person's identity and cause of death at a later time.

No suspicious circumstances are suspected, according to the sheriff's office.

The Timnath Police Department is leading the investigation into the incident.

