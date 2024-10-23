Missing child with autism found safe in Boulder thanks to K-9 team and park ranger

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Thanks to a K-9 team and park ranger, a missing child with autism was found safe after disappearing for about one hour in Boulder on Wednesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report about a missing 9-year-old with autism. According to the report, the child was last seen running west from the Mountain Shadows Montessori School toward City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks property, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple agencies, including the sheriff's office, responded to help with the search, which included an aerial search with drones and ground searches with Front Range Rescue Dogs and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

At 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Joshua Scrudder and his K-9 bloodhound Watson, along with open space and mountain parks Ranger Kelly McBride, found the missing child. The child was not injured.

No other details were immediately available.