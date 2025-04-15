Missing California teen may be in Denver

DENVER — A missing 15-year-old California boy may be in the Denver area, according to a Tuesday release from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Nesiah Palmer Medina has been missing from Lakewood, California, since Nov. 30, 2024.

He was 14 when he was reported missing and is now 15.

He is a white male with black eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Nesiah’s whereabouts, please contact the Lakewood Police Department in Colorado at 1-303-980-7300.