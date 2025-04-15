Missing California teen may be in Denver

DENVER — A missing 15-year-old California boy may be in the Denver area, according to a Tuesday release from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Nesiah Palmer Medina has been missing from Lakewood, California, since Nov. 30, 2024.
He was 14 when he was reported missing and is now 15.
He is a white male with black eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information about Nesiah’s whereabouts, please contact the Lakewood Police Department in Colorado at 1-303-980-7300.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Great Outdoors Colorado giving away wildflower seed packets to kids
Colorado high school students learn if medical field is right for them through hands-on internship
Brighton farm fundraising for robot amid frozen federal funds
Victims' loved ones react to former Denver-area funeral director's guilty plea
As we get ready to fill Easter baskets, are eggs still worth the price?
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.