Missing Alert issued for Indigenous man last seen two days before Thanksgiving; may be in the Denver area

DENVER — A missing Indigenous man last seen two days before Thanksgiving may be in the Denver area, investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.

Lance Powless was last seen on Nov. 25 wearing a dark jacket and a black baseball hat.

He was described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and has three scars around his belly button, according to the Missing Indigenous Person Alert.

CBI

The man, who is associated with the Odanah Reservation, may be in the Denver area, the alert states.

If seen, call 911 or Fort Collins Police Services at (970) 419-3273.