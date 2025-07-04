Missing alert issued after Navajo nation man was last seen near Barnum Park Wednesday

DENVER — A missing Indigenous alert has been issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation after a Navajo nation man was last seen near Barnum Park earlier this week.

Gary Deschenee, 63, was last seen on foot near the Denver park on July 2, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

CBI

He has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs around 181 pounds. Law enforcement did not have a description for the clothes he was last seen wearing.

If you see Deschenee, you’re asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.