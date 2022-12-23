Missing 75-year-old woman with dementia last seen at Conifer King Soopers

CONIFER, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman with dementia.

Patricia Miller, 75, was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Conifer King Soopers.

#Jeffco searching for missing 75-year-old woman with dementia, last seen at the Conifer King Soopers at 5:15 on 12/22/22. She may be driving a 2000 maroon Subaru Outback #601BZH. Her name is Patricia Miller. Please keep your eye out for this little lady so we can bring her home. pic.twitter.com/mVtdGn8aXE — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 23, 2022

The sheriff's office said Miller drove the family vehicle away from the store while her husband was grocery shopping. The vehicle is a maroon 2000 Subaru Outback with Colorado license plate 601BZH.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Senior Alert for Miller Thursday night.

Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 303-980-7300.