Missing 75-year-old woman with dementia last seen at Conifer King Soopers

Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for Patricia Miller
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:58 PM, Dec 22, 2022
CONIFER, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman with dementia.

Patricia Miller, 75, was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Conifer King Soopers.

The sheriff's office said Miller drove the family vehicle away from the store while her husband was grocery shopping. The vehicle is a maroon 2000 Subaru Outback with Colorado license plate 601BZH.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Senior Alert for Miller Thursday night.

Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 303-980-7300.

