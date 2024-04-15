Watch Now
Missing 63-year-old man last seen near Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge

Missing LEO HUDGENS.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Posted at 1:35 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 15:35:50-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 63-year-old man with a cognitive impairment has been missing from the Lakewood and Wheat Ridge area since Friday afternoon.

Leo Hudgens was last seen around 3 p.m. leaving the area of W. 38th Avenue and N. Lutheran Parkway in Wheat Ridge, according to a senior alert issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. This is just north of the Lutheran Medical Center near the Wheat Ridge-Lakewood line.

He has not returned home.

CBI said he has a cognitive impairment.

Hudgens is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anybody who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111.

