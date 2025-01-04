Missing 29-year-old last seen 2 years ago reported missing this week from Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 29-year-old woman who was last seen about two years ago has been reported missing this week, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Cante Skuya Reed, an Indigenous woman, was reportedly last spotted along the 1600 block of Dudley Street on Dec. 29, 2022, police said. Her family last spoke with her around the same time.

She was reported missing on Sunday.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Reed is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and weighing 135 pounds. She has a tattoo on her middle finger of a heart with the word "Love." She is a member of the Oglala Sioux tribe, police said.

No information was immediately available about the delay in reporting her missing.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.