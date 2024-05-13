Missing 16-year-old girl last seen at Colorado School for Deaf & Blind on Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An at-risk 16-year-old has been reported missing from the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Madelyn Garland, who is deaf, was last seen at the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday. At the time, she was wearing blue jeans and a red, white and blue tie-dye hoodie with the Colorado School for Deaf & Blind school logo. She was also wearing blue shoes.

Garland is described as a white girl standing about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing 110 pounds.

If anybody has seen Garland or knows of her whereabouts, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

