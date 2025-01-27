15-year-old boy reported missing in Douglas County found safe, sheriff's office says

Editor's note: The boy has been found safe, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in an update on social media shortly after 12:30 p.m. Our previous story is below.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing and could be in danger, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was last seen in the area of Dianna Dr. and Olympus Cr. located in the Acres Green Subdivision, just west of Lone Tree.

The boy was described as white, measures 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has sandy hair and hazel eyes ad was last seen wearing a plaid blue jacket with jeans or khaki pants, black Nike shoes, and a black backpack.

If you have information or spot the boy, please call the Sheriff's Office at 303-660-7500.