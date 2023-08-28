Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in the Ft. Collins, Loveland area believed to be in danger, CBI says

DENVER – A 14-year-old girl last seen in mid-August is believed to be in danger, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials.

Oryan Byarlay, 14, was believed to be in the Fort Collins/Loveland area on Aug. 24 and may be in the company of 39-year-old Rachael Tippman.

It's not clear what the relationship between the woman and the child is at this time, but investigators issued the alert out of concern for the safety of the child.

Byarlay has brown hair and blue eye and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall. She weighs 90 pounds and has a pierced nose.

Tippman has brown hair and green eyes, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 108 pounds.

if seen, call 911 or the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 416-1985.

