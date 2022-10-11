Missing 14-year-old Boulder girl found safe

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder announced that a missing 14-year-old girl was found safe at a home in Thornton.

Police made the announcement during a press conference Monday but declined to release further details related to the investigation.

The teenager was reported missing after failing to return home from a Boulder High School football game on Friday, Sept. 30.

She was believed to be a runaway but police were increasingly concerned because she was without any money or medication and released a bulletin on Saturday, saying they believed that she may be in danger.

While investigators continue to believe that she ran away, there is an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred while she was separated from her family, police said in a press release.

Police said they have no indication that she was being held against her will.

"There was no readily noticeable injuries or anything like that,” Boulder Deputy Police Chief Stephen Redfern said.

Redfern said the department worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations after detectives received new information on Monday that led them to the Thornton home.

Police said the case did not meet the criteria for the issuance of an Amber Alert.