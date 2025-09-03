Minor injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash involving RTD bus near Coors Field

DENVER — Minor injuries have been reported after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an RTD bus, near Coors Field in Denver.
The incident happened in the area of Wewatta Street and Park Avenue West.
Minor injuries have been reported, according to the Denver Fire Department.
AirTracker7 captured the scene at 4:10 p.m.
The Colorado Rockies are set to take on the San Francisco Giants Wednesday night at Coors Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
This is a developing situation. Denver7 is working to gather more information and will update this story as soon as it becomes available.
