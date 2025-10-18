Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Minor earthquake rattles Elbert County

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A minor earthquake was reported in Elbert County Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 3.0 magnitude tremor occurred at 6:51 p.m.

The quake's epicenter was located just north of Black Forest, according to the USGS.

No damage was reported.

