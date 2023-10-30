Miniature moments: Artist creates interactive scavenger hunt throughout the city of Denver

DENVER — Art comes in all shapes and sizes. A new artist in Denver is taking the tiniest of pieces and turning them into a huge message.

Sam Wagner is originally from New York, and moved to Denver around a year ago.

“I'm new to the city. And I felt, I work fully from this studio all by myself. And because of that, I needed to get out, I needed to speak to people," Wagner said.

The best way to connect with his new community, for Wagner, was through art.

“I've just always felt that it was the best medium for me to explain myself," said Wagner.

Wagner decided to embark on an art project that truly engaged people in Denver. He decided to create 3D printed miniatures of different features around the city, that are placed near their originals.

“I thought what better way to get people engaged in the community then have them outwardly go look for this art and take some of it home with them," said Wagner. “Every time I put the item down, I post it on my Instagram story, and it kind of give clues of where the items are hidden. And then quickly, my followers rush to those locations and try to grab them.”

Wagner said he tries to hang around the areas with the miniatures to see participants find them. He said the most exciting part is watching other people find his miniature pieces of art.

“My kind of mission statement, as an artist, has always been to connect to the childlike wonder that we all have," Wagner said. “Children are very, they’re looking at everything, everything has the same amount of input and same amount of importance... When we're out doing stuff, we should be present, we should try to be there in the moment and enjoy, you know, these little miniatures that you find along the road.”

There's no end date on this interactive exhibit, and following Wagner's Instagram page is the best way to stay up to date.

