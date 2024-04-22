Miner crushed by conveyor system at Martin Marietta Materials Inc. surface mine in Weld County, report reads

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 50-year-old man died while he was working at a surface mine in Weld County on the evening of April 15, according to a preliminary report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MHSA).

The incident happened at the Martin Marietta Materials Inc.'s Riverbend Sand & Gravel location, located at 12673 County Road 6 in Brighton, the report reads.

The miner had been preparing to move a "folding movable conveyor system" and stood between two previously connected sections, according to a preliminary report from the MHSA. One of the sections "suddenly moved" and the miner was crushed, the report reads.

He was identified in the preliminary report as Tanguy Gore, 50. He worked in field service maintenance for the company and had more than 25 years of mining experience at that location.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to assist.

Gore's death was classified as a powered haulage accident in the report.

Denver7 reached out to Martin Marietta for comment on April 18 and has not yet heard back.