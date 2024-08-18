Watch Now
Milk jug prank mistaken for gunfire, leads to evacuation of Colorado Mills Mall

2 juveniles cited for causing a public disturbance
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood was evacuated Saturday evening after police said a prank involving milk jugs was mistaken for gunfire.

Lakewood police responded to the mall around 5:40 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the mall's food court.

Officers evacuated the shopping center and began searching for shooting victims. However, no victims were located.

Police later learned that no shots were fired, and a group of juveniles were responsible for the disturbance.

Witnesses told police that three boys wearing masks stood up on chairs in the food court and began yelling and slamming multiple jugs of milk to the ground, causing loud noises that were mistaken for gunfire.

Police said officers apprehended two of the three juveniles and cited them for causing a public disturbance.

