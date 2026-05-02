Mile High Blues: Nuggets Nation weighs in on what needs to happen to build a championship team

DENVER — Yet again, Nuggets Nation is left processing another championship run cut short. The Nuggets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6, ending a series they were favored to win.

Denver7 wanted to hear from you, the fans, about what changes need to be made to the team in order to bounce back after a sad end to the season.

Nuggets fan Roger Figura said it was time for a rebuild after the team has "failed twice now."

"Well, Gordon never plays, so they shouldn't expect anything from him, and basically what the Nuggets have been operating with is a two-man game," said Figura. "So the other three guys don't have to pay attention, and they largely don’t."

Figura said Head Coach David Adelman should be fired and is "not the right guy." Several other fans were also in agreement over the firing of Adelman.

"I guess you got to blow it up and start over," said John Dunn. "I don't know, I'm surprised Adelman hasn’t been fired already this morning."

However, for others like Meredith Hamlet, there's belief that there could be more in store with Adelman and that he is not all to blame for the team's performance.

"I know people feel like, oh, they get paid a lot in sports, that's the business, which I do agree it is a business, but I hope he stays, like, I hope they give him another chance, honestly," said Hamlet. "I don't think one season defines anything, so hopefully they keep him."

Earlier this week, Denver7 interviewed Zach Bye, co-host of the Drive on 104.3 "The Fan," about how Adelman contributed to Denver's playoff problems. After the Game 6 loss, Bye said the team needs to make fundamental changes.

Jacob Curtis

"You are now no longer in the shadow of a championship, that was a presidential term ago," said Bye. "By the next time they get an opportunity to win a championship. You need to make some seismic changes because the Nikola Jokic era, it's closing. That window is closing."

As far as what factors went into this playoff performance, Bye said there were several that transformed championship expectations into first-round disappointment.

"When you lose in the first round, and you have championship expectations to pin it on one individual, I think is just unfair," said Bye. "Did I think the coaching was lacking? I do. Do I think the nuggets have a player leadership, you know, void? I do. And then there's just a lack of execution and the construction of the team, the lack of athleticism, the lack of ball handlers, all that is on the table when you lose and flame out in the very first round."