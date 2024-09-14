Michelle Obama makes surprise visit to Denver’s Tattered Cover

Former first lady Michelle Obama made a surprise visit to the Tattered Cover in Denver on Friday, leaving behind several signed copies of her book.

“While in Denver, I stopped by the @TatteredCover Book Store and signed some copies of #TheLightWeCarry,” Obama said in a post on X. “I’ve enjoyed doing these surprise bookstore visits throughout the year – and this time I decided to bring some folks from my team along with me!”

In a video posted by Obama, the former first lady is shown walking into the Tattered Cover on Colfax Avenue, pulling a pen out of her purse and signing copies of her book laid out on a display table.

“If anybody goes to the Tattered Cover Book Store and finds them, let us know,” Obama said in the video. “Let us know that you actually received one of the signed book copies.”

The last time Obama visited the Denver bookstore was in 2018 for a signing of her book “Becoming” before she spoke at the Pepsi Center, now Ball Arena, and visited Children’s Hospital Colorado.

