Michelin Guide expands to all of Colorado

COLORADO — Restaurants across the state will now have the chance to earn the Michelin Guide's coveted recognition.

Eateries in just a handful of cities in the state had a shot at Michelin's badges of honor when the guide first came to Colorado in 2023, but Michelin Guide inspectors will now travel far and wide to award stars for excellence in fine dining.

“Since the inaugural selection was announced in 2023, the culinary scene in Colorado has continued to evolve and prove itself worthy of being spotlighted on an international stage,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said in a release. “Last year, we awarded the first Two MICHELIN Starred restaurant in Colorado, and we look forward to continuing to discover and promote dining establishments across the state, going beyond the main urban areas.”

Anonymous Michelin inspectors are already scouring the state on the search for "culinary gems," the release said.

There are currently 50 Michelin-recognized restaurants in Aspen, Boulder, Denver and Vail, according to a release from the state's Office of Economic Development and and International Trade. That includes the state's only two-star restaurant, The Wolf's Tailor in Denver, along with eight one-star restaurants and four green-star restaurants, which are awarded for sustainable practices.

See the current list of Michelin-recognized restaurants — from starred fine dining to more affordable recommendations — here

"Across Colorado, our diverse and delicious local restaurants strengthen local communities, encourage tasty entrepreneurship, and create important jobs," Gov. Jared Polis said in the release. "MICHELIN Guide’s expansion to cover the entire state will shine a spotlight on more communities and strengthen the entire restaurant industry."

The iconic restaurant guide, created by the tire company of the same name at the turn of 20th century, was originally designed to encourage tire sales.

Timothy Wolfe, the state's Tourism Office director, noted the restaurant industry's role in supporting tourism throughout the state.

"The Michelin Guide’s expansion will help inspire culinary travelers to discover destinations across every corner of Colorado," he said in the release.

Restaurants are judged on "1) quality products; 2) the harmony of flavors; 3) the mastery of cooking techniques; 4) the voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; 5) consistency between each visit and throughout the menu (each restaurant is inspected several times a year)," according to the company.

Selections for the 2026 guide will be announced later this year, the release said.