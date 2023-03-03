Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Metro Denver housing market crosses firmly into negative territory in February

Single-family home prices down 5.7% from a year ago as depreciation replaces appreciation
The Denver Metro Association of Realtors has released its housing report for the month of February. The team went in-depth on Denver7 Mornings.
house.jpg
Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 12:32:33-05

Metro Denver single-family home prices, after dancing between an annual loss and gain in January, crossed over to the dark side with both feet in February.

The median price of a single-family home sold in metro Denver last month was $600,000, down 5.7% from the same month a year earlier, according to a monthly update from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. That decline happened despite more robust activity in February, including a 0.8% jump in median prices from January.

The annual drop in median sales prices for condos and townhomes wasn’t as large at 1.2%, and the monthly gain was more robust at 1.14%. Average condo prices were still in positive territory at 3.1% on the year. The median price of a condo sold was $400,000.

In January, the median sales price of a single-family home was down 0.68% but the average sales price was up 1.94%, making it too close to call a falling market. But in February, the average price was down 1.4%. Metro Denver is back in the depreciation zone, and it isn’t alone.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post

Denver's housing market continues to stabilize in February: In-depth report

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here