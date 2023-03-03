Metro Denver housing market crosses firmly into negative territory in February

Metro Denver single-family home prices, after dancing between an annual loss and gain in January, crossed over to the dark side with both feet in February.

The median price of a single-family home sold in metro Denver last month was $600,000, down 5.7% from the same month a year earlier, according to a monthly update from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. That decline happened despite more robust activity in February, including a 0.8% jump in median prices from January.

The annual drop in median sales prices for condos and townhomes wasn’t as large at 1.2%, and the monthly gain was more robust at 1.14%. Average condo prices were still in positive territory at 3.1% on the year. The median price of a condo sold was $400,000.

In January, the median sales price of a single-family home was down 0.68% but the average sales price was up 1.94%, making it too close to call a falling market. But in February, the average price was down 1.4%. Metro Denver is back in the depreciation zone, and it isn’t alone.

