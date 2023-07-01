WATCH: Meteor makes an appearance during Broomfield little league game

There were two outs, a player on third and a “clear sky” noted on the on-screen graphic of a live stream of a little league game in Broomfield Saturday afternoon, but that wasn’t entirely accurate.

Yes, there were no clouds in the sky, but if you look at the top left corner of the screen you will see a meteor make an appearance during the game.

A Denver7 viewer shared a YouTube clip of the stream below.

The meteor shot across the Broomfield sky around 1:13 p.m., according to the time stamp on the video.