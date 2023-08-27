Meteor lights up night sky over Colorado Sunday morning

DENVER — If you were awake early Sunday morning, you might have seen a streak of light that turned night into day for a brief moment.
Several Denver7 viewers shared videos of a meteor that streaked across the night sky over Colorado around 3 a.m.
The meteor was captured on video from several areas along the Front Range.
One viewer, who captured the meteor on a doorbell video feed, said the fireball lit up the entire neighborhood.
