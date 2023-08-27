Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Meteor lights up night sky over Colorado Sunday morning

If you were awake early Sunday morning, you might have seen a streak of light that turned night into day for a brief moment.
Poster image - 2023-08-27T105503.061.jpg
Posted at 11:13 AM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 13:17:36-04

DENVER — If you were awake early Sunday morning, you might have seen a streak of light that turned night into day for a brief moment.

Several Denver7 viewers shared videos of a meteor that streaked across the night sky over Colorado around 3 a.m.

The meteor was captured on video from several areas along the Front Range.

One viewer, who captured the meteor on a doorbell video feed, said the fireball lit up the entire neighborhood.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 electronics recycling drive2.png

Community

Recycle your electronics at the 2023 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive