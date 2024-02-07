Watch Now
2 people killed in plane crash on Colorado-Utah border after taking off from Grand Junction

Posted at 3:42 PM, Feb 07, 2024
GRAND COUNTY, UTAH — Two people died Wednesday after a plane that took off from Grand Junction Regional Airport crashed in Utah, just west of the Colorado border.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the Colorado-Utah border after learning about an aircraft that might have crashed in a remote area.

The Hawker 900XP a fixed-wing multi-engine aircraft, which can carry 17 passengers, was set to fly from Grand Junction to Tacoma, Washington on Wednesday before it went down in Grand County, Utah, which is on the state border. Two people were on board — a pilot and second-in-command, the sheriff's office said.

"Names of the involved parties are still part of the investigation. Next of kin notification will take precedence over the release of the involved parties," the sheriff's office said.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office in Utah confirmed to Denver7 that two people had died in the crash.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the tail number for the plane was N900VA. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was registered to VICI Aviation, LLC in Houston, Texas.

No other details were immediately available.

