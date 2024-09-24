Watch Now
Mesa County man, 56, arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A Whitewater man, 56, was arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, Richard Lemus intended to meet with a 14-year-old girl to have sex. Lemus allegedly thought he was chatting online with a girl, but instead was reportedly communicating with an undercover investigator.

Lemus was arrested on Sept. 19 for internet luring of a child/ intent of sexual contact/ exploitation (Class 4 felony), sexual assault - internet sexual exploitation of a child (Class 4 felony), criminal attempt (Class 5 felony) and sexual assault on a child. He was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

