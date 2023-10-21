Watch Now
Mesa County deputies shoot wanted man during confrontation

Posted at 9:35 AM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 12:04:45-04

DENVER — Deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office shot and wounded a wanted suspect after responding to a Mesa County home Friday night, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

Police said deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of 31 ½ Road to contact the suspect around 9:40 p.m. It's unclear what charges the suspect was wanted on.

During the contact, police said, “the suspect responded with force and an officer-involved shooting occurred.” No other details related to the confrontation were released.

The man was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. He has not been identified.

As is standard protocol, the deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting.

