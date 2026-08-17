Mesa County Coroner rules fatal wrong-way I-70 crash an intentional act

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol said Monday that investigators determined a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 last month that killed one person and seriously injured six others was intentional.

According to the Mesa County Coroner, the 32-year-old Colorado Springs woman who died in the crash had a blood alcohol content of 0.235, nearly three times the legal limit.

The crash happened July 20 on westbound I-70 in Mesa County near the Utah state line when a Subaru Outback traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes collided head-on with a Ford F-150.

The Subaru's 32-year-old driver was killed. Her manner of death was ruled an intentional act.

The driver of the F-150, a 40-year-old Thornton man, and five passengers — including a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old girl — were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.

Their current conditions are not known.

The impact sent the Subaru down an embankment, where it rolled onto its side and caught fire.

The Colorado State Patrol's Vehicular Crimes Unit investigated the crash, which shut down the interstate for several hours.

Officials also encouraged anyone experiencing a mental health crisis to call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, for support.

