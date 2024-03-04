Mesa County authorities arrest homicide suspect out of Utah

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Mesa County arrested a homicide suspect out of Utah who fled into Colorado on Sunday.

On March 3, authorities in Utah contacted the Mesa County Sheriff's Office to tell them a homicide suspect was headed east and would soon cross the Utah-Colorado line and go into Mesa County, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Jhon Alvaro-Alarcon Paredes.

Mesa County deputies and Colorado State Patrol troopers set up surveillance along the interstate, but based on information that was discovered later, learned that they likely missed the suspect.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 4, 11am

The deputies continued to search for the suspect and his vehicle around businesses, hotels and gas stations. They focused on the Fruita area using preliminary information from Utah's Murray Police Department, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy located a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's car parked at a gas station pump on Raptor Road. Among several people around the car, deputies saw Paredes and he was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

He is currently awaiting extradition at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

No other details were immediately available.