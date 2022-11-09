Mental health evaluation ordered in Colorado election tampering case

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a Colorado man accused of inserting a USB thumb drive into a voting machine during the primary election in June.

Richard Patton’s public defender requested the evaluation to determine whether he is mentally competent to continue with legal proceedings.

Wexler did not disclose the reasoning behind the request during a court hearing in Pueblo on Wednesday.

Patton denied any wrongdoing in an interview with The Pueblo Chieftain, saying an election worker inserted something into the machine after he asked for help.