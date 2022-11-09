Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mental health evaluation ordered in Colorado election tampering case

Study uncovers 48 cases of possible improper voting in Colorado in 2016, just 0.001% of total vote
2014 Getty Images
Darren Hauck
<p>MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 4: Citizens go to the cast their ballots at the South Shore Park building on election day November 4, 2014 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Republican Gov. Scott Walker is running in a tight race against Democratic opponent Mary Burke. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)</p>
Study uncovers 48 cases of possible improper voting in Colorado in 2016, just 0.001% of total vote
Posted at 4:08 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 18:08:51-05

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a Colorado man accused of inserting a USB thumb drive into a voting machine during the primary election in June.

Richard Patton’s public defender requested the evaluation to determine whether he is mentally competent to continue with legal proceedings.

Wexler did not disclose the reasoning behind the request during a court hearing in Pueblo on Wednesday.

Patton denied any wrongdoing in an interview with The Pueblo Chieftain, saying an election worker inserted something into the machine after he asked for help.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electionresults.png

Check latest election results | From across Colorado