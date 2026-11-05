Melat Kiros to become first Black woman, Gen Zer, and democratic socialist to represent Colorado in congress

Shortly after 29-year-old Melat Kiros learned she would head to Washington D.C. as the first Black, Gen Z and democratic socialist congresswoman-elect to represent Colorado, Kiros shared what the moment meant to her.

“It feels surreal. It feels like a moment in history right now that we're living through,” Kiros said.

In her first interview after becoming the projected winner of Colorado's first congressional district, Kiros described what she thinks she can realistically accomplish in her first term.

“Realistically, we got to take back those cuts. Make sure we roll back those tax cuts for the rich and SNAP and the Medicaid cuts. We have to roll those back. And then I think we need to fight for Medicare for all,” Kiros said.

When asked what contributed to her win the most, Kiros said her team of supporters and volunteers.

“Everyone here, all these volunteers, 8,000 volunteers that knocked on over 100,000 doors and made over 500,000 phone calls. We went back to old school politics, old school democracy, where you talk to your neighbors about what kind of world you want to live in, and you all go and go together,” Kiros said.

Kiros’s campaign has experienced controversy following her decision to not condemn the Boulder Firebombing Attack as antisemitic without knowing the perpetrators intentions.

The perpetrator recently admitted in federal court his attack was motivated by the victims Jewish identities and admitted to committing a hate crime.

“By his own admission, it was motivated by anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism. Every single one of us needs to work together to prevent this kind of hateful violence from ever happening again,” Kiros said in response to the admission. “Because Karen Diamond should be here but because of a madman she stolen from her family, her friends, and her community. And that kind of violence has no place in our country. And I'm going to fight like hell to prevent it from happening again.”

Kiros’s victory means she will join a small but growing number of democratic socialists in Congress.

“The American people are seeing the crisis in our economy and understanding that capitalism has a lot to answer for its problems, and the answer to that is going to be socialism,” Kiros said.

As Kiros wrapped up her election night watch party, she took a moment to embrace Denver’s first Black Mayor Wellington Webb and thanked him for his support and leadership.

She also repeatedly thanked her family and supporters who knocked on doors thousands across Denver for months to help build support.

In her final words to her crowd of supports, Kiros said, “I owe a lifetime of gratitude to every single one of you in this room, and I'm going to pay it back by fighting like hell for every single one of you.”