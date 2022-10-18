Watch Now
Meet Cherry Creek School District's new therapy dog

Posted at 12:06 PM, Oct 18, 2022
DENVER — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has a new four-legged deputy on the force.

K-9 Deputy Riley is a 12-week-old Labrador retriever. He was sworn into the sheriff's office in September. Riley will serve as a therapy dog in the Cherry Creek School District.

Deputy Riley's partner is Deputy Adam Nardi.

Nardi said Riley will identify those students that are going through a mental health crisis, suffering from depression, anxiety, you will actually identify those kids going through training and provide them direct support and therapy. Riley still has to train for a year until he is certified.

