DENVER — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has a new four-legged deputy on the force.

K-9 Deputy Riley is a 12-week-old Labrador retriever. He was sworn into the sheriff's office in September. Riley will serve as a therapy dog in the Cherry Creek School District.

Meet Cherry Creek School District's new therapy dog

Deputy Riley's partner is Deputy Adam Nardi.

Nardi said Riley will identify those students that are going through a mental health crisis, suffering from depression, anxiety, you will actually identify those kids going through training and provide them direct support and therapy. Riley still has to train for a year until he is certified.

He can find him on Instagram here.