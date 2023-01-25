Watch Now
Medina Alert issued for driver involved in hit-and-run crash with pedestrian in Englewood

Posted at 1:16 PM, Jan 25, 2023
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Englewood police are searching for a suspect driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a victim with serious injuries.

Around 8:58 a.m. Wednesday, the driver of a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 struck a pedestrian at S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue in Englewood, according to the Medina Alert issued by the CBI. The pedestrian had serious injuries to their leg.

Based on the investigation, the Englewood Police Department said the suspect driver was initially involved in a minor crash with another car, but when the drivers started to exchange information, the suspect fled from the scene, running over the victim in the process.

Authorities said they believe the car has damage to the front grill and windshield, and does not have license plates. It had a blue tarp or black tonneau cover on the truck bed.

Authorities also said they believe the pickup truck was stolen out of Adams County.

According to witnesses, a white man in his 30s with brown hair was driving the truck at the time.

Anybody who sees this vehicle or knows the driver is asked to call 911 or the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.

