Medina Alert issued for driver accused of eluding police, hitting bicyclist in Littleton

Posted at 11:10 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 13:10:47-05

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Medina Alert on Sunday for a driver accused of hitting a bicyclist while eluding police.

Officers with the Littleton Police Department tried to stop the driver on Sunday around 9:15 a.m. near South Broadway and Belleview. The driver did not stop and drove toward incoming traffic, police said, before hitting a bicyclist, seriously injuring them.

The driver did not stop. The bicyclist was transported to a hospital and is stable, CBI said.

According to a Medina Alert issued by the CBI, the driver was in a maroon 2003 to 2008 Mazda MPV minivan. It had a temporary license plate that likely included 849, and was possibly 784947.

The car, which had prior damage plus new damage from the crash, has a broken windshield and a broken rear window that is covered with possibly spray-painted wood.

Anybody who sees this vehicle or knows the driver is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-794-1551.

