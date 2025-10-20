Medina Alert issued after woman flees scene of Denver crash

DENVER — A Media Alert was issued Monday after a woman fled the scene of a crash in Denver where a person was seriously injured early Friday morning.

According to the alert issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman in her mid-20s left a crash scene and was last seen around the 2200 block of W. Alameda Avenue.

Denver7

At the time, she was driving a gray 2015 GMC Sierra with a Colorado license plate reading EFC-I90. The lower left corner of the windshield had an American flag on it, CBI said.

The truck has a black tonneau cover (truck bed cover) and damage to the rear truck bed and bumper area on the passenger side, CBI said.

Anybody with information on where the vehicle or driver is should call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.