Medina Alert issued after SUV rams car off road, seriously injuring 2 in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert after an SUV rammed a vehicle off the road in Englewood Friday, seriously injuring two people.

The driver of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee also struck the victim’s vehicle multiple times and then took off after the crash.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on US Highway 285 (Jefferson Avenue) and South Downing Street.

Authorities said the driver of the Grand Cherokee caused the victim’s vehicle to crash into a light pole. The two people in the victims’ car were seriously injured.

They are looking for the driver of the black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Colorado license plate No. CISZ19.

The Jeep should have front-end damage from the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash or vehicle is asked to call 911 or Englewood PD at 303-761-7410.

A Medina Alert honors the memory of Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.