Meat plant cleaning service fined $1.5M for hiring minors

Slaughterhouses Child Labor
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo., on Oct. 12, 2020. Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, one of the country's largest food safety cleaning service providers employed more than 100 children as young as 13 in dangerous jobs at 13 meat processing plants in eight states, including JBS, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 10:41 AM, Feb 18, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Department of Labor says one of the country’s largest cleaning services for food processing companies employed more than 100 children in dangerous jobs at 13 meatpacking plants across the country, including the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley.

The agency said Friday that Wisconsin-based Packer Sanitation Services Inc. has paid over $1.5 million in civil penalties.

At least three of those minors were injured on the job, burned by caustic cleaning chemicals at the JBS plant in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The 13 plants were in Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas.

The agency says it's seen about a 50% increase in child labor violations since 2018.

