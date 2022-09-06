Watch Now
Several DPS schools ending early this week due to potential record-breaking heat

The sun sets in haze over Sloan Lake on Sept. 6, 2021.
Posted at 7:18 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 16:12:54-04

DENVER — Several schools within the Denver Public Schools district will end early this week due to near-record and potentially record-breaking heat.

McAuliffe International, Denison Montessori, Godsman Elementary and Skinner Middle School do not have air conditioning and will follow an early release schedule in order to avoid peak temperatures.

Denison Montessori and Godsman Elementary will end early Tuesday, while Skinner Middle School will end early Wednesday. McAuliff International will end early Tuesday through Thursday.

The National Weather Service office in Boulder tweeted Monday that Denver could see record heat this week.

Parents are encouraged to check their school's website for specific release times.

DPS is working to install air conditioning in all of its buildings, according to district officials. The district hoped to finish A/C work at eight campuses this summer, but the work was delayed due to supply chain issues.

On Tuesday, the Thompson School District also announced the district would close two hours earlier than normal on Wednesday and Thursday due to the heat. The majority of the schools in the district are not fully air-conditioned.

