Maternal Mental Health Month: The real symptoms and local help in Colorado

DENVER — May is Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to spotlight the emotional and psychological challenges mothers face before, during and after childbirth.

Mental health conditions are the leading cause of death for women in the first year following pregnancy in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is the No. 1 complication after birth, so we need to take this seriously,” Joy Twesigye, vice president of Health Strategy at Colorado Access, told Denver7's Jessica Porter. “All of the anxiety, the tears, the difficulty getting out of bed, trying to put a family together — this is extremely hard on the family and the workforce."

Jessica Porter Joy Twesigye from Colorado Access and Denver7's Jessica Porter

While some maternal mental health conditions can look like postpartum depression, women can also struggle with anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, psychosis and even substance use disorders. According to a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, one in five women who are pregnant or postpartum meet the diagnostic criteria for at least one anxiety disorder.

“The thing about the signs and symptoms is that people can brush it off as just the normal stress of being a parent,” Twesigye said. “The symptoms can be so subtle, but what happens is that they get in the way of our daily life, and that's when we really need to reach out.”

About 75% of women dealing with maternal mental health conditions remain untreated.

Twesigye encourages moms to reach out to peer support and trained mental health therapists.

She recommends local organizations like Birth Squad Denver and Thrive Colorado for mental health and wellness support.

You can also call the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-TLC-MAMA.

There are certain individuals who are more at risk of experiencing maternal mental health issues, including women of color, those dealing with poverty, those with a disability, military service members and their spouses.

Colorado Access also announced an upcoming free maternal health resource fair. The event will offer free diapers, wipes and baby formula, as well as workshops on postpartum care and doula support. The resource fair is family-friendly with activities for kids. It’s Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Paris Elementary, 1635 Paris Street in Aurora.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, don’t hesitate to help.

Here are some additional resources for parents:



For those who are on or may qualify for Medicaid: coaccess.com

For immediate support call 988 - suicide and crisis lifeline

For support groups and resources in multiple languages: postpartum.net