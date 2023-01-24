Watch Now
‘Massive’ fuel spill forces closures of E. Quincy Avenue at S. Powhaton Road in Arapahoe County

Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 12:03:45-05

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – A ‘massive’ fuel spill from a gasoline tanker forced the closure of a road in Arapahoe County Tuesday morning.

The initial call about the spill came in at 6:18 a.m., according to Tim Sutherland, with the Colorado State Patrol.

A gasoline tanker reportedly went off the road during heavy fog on S. Watkins Road, leading “to a massive fuel spill” which workers were still trying to clean up shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Sutherland said the small leak was under control and they were waiting to off load the tanker. No injuries were reported from the crash, he said.

E. Quincy Avenue is closed in both directions at S. Powhaton Road.

