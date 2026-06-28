Massive crowds fill Denver streets for 2026 Pride Parade

DENVER — The 2026 Vizzy Denver Pride Parade and PrideFest attracted hundreds of thousands on Sunday, according to the Center on Colfax.

The center said there has been no official count at this time. However, crowds have been steady all day, with sizes similar to previous years.

In the last several years, Denver Pride has attracted an estimated 500,000 people, and organizers said they expect 2026 to be on track for similar numbers.

The parade started at 9:30 a.m. from Cheesman Park. From there, it stepped off at 17th Avenue and Franklin Street, traveled west down 17th Avenue, and wrapped up at Civic Center Park.

The parade, which Denver7 is a proud sponsor of, is the largest annual fundraiser for The Center on Colfax.

The funds go directly to services and resources for the local LGBTQ community, according to organizers.

PrideFest started right after the parade and goes until 6 p.m.